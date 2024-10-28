 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Series Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Series Online

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Series Online

The romantic thriller series is directed and created by Sidharth Sengupta

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a romantic thriller series starring Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. The second season of the series is set to premiere on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The series is set to release on November 22, 2024. You can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Kahani mein aa raha hai ek naya mod, naye chehre aur kuch purane raaz ❤️‍🔥Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 arrives this 22 November, only on Netflix!

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar Against Congress' Nana Patole
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar Against Congress' Nana Patole
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Will Set New World Record By Lighting 28 Lakh Lamps To Celebrate Diwali
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Will Set New World Record By Lighting 28 Lakh Lamps To Celebrate Diwali
Bengaluru: Heavy Rain & Extreme Traffic Takes IT Worker 4 Hrs To Reach Home 30 Km Away; Netizens Find It Relatable
Bengaluru: Heavy Rain & Extreme Traffic Takes IT Worker 4 Hrs To Reach Home 30 Km Away; Netizens Find It Relatable
Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique
Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique

The series' plot revolves around Vikrant Singh, who was forced to marry Purva despite his love for Shikha. But things take a dramatic turn when he decides to eliminate Purva so that he can reclaim his life with Shikha. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Read Also
Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

The cast of the series includes Tahir Raj Bhasin as Vikrant Singh Chauhan, Shweta Tripathi as Shikha, Surya Sharma as Dharmesh, Anchal Singh as Purva Awasthi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Saurabh Shukla as Akheraj Awasthi, Arunoday Singh as Aditya Hafeez, Sunita Rajwade as Vikrant's mother, and Hetal Gada as Vikrant's sister, among others.

The series is created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. It is written by Umesh Padalkar, Sidharth Sengupta, Anahata Menon, and Varun Badola. The music is composed by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait. It is produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta under Edgestorm. The cinematography is done by Murzy Pagdiwala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'For Someone With No Connections...': Anupam Kher Celebrates 40 Years In Industry, Reveals Never...

'For Someone With No Connections...': Anupam Kher Celebrates 40 Years In Industry, Reveals Never...

Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique

Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj...

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj...

Nayanthara SLAMS Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: 'Burn Me, There's No Plastic In Here'

Nayanthara SLAMS Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: 'Burn Me, There's No Plastic In Here'

Adoration OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Adoration OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch