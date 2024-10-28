Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Series Online

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a romantic thriller series starring Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. The second season of the series is set to premiere on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The series is set to release on November 22, 2024. You can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Kahani mein aa raha hai ek naya mod, naye chehre aur kuch purane raaz ❤️‍🔥Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 arrives this 22 November, only on Netflix!

Plot

The series' plot revolves around Vikrant Singh, who was forced to marry Purva despite his love for Shikha. But things take a dramatic turn when he decides to eliminate Purva so that he can reclaim his life with Shikha. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

The cast of the series includes Tahir Raj Bhasin as Vikrant Singh Chauhan, Shweta Tripathi as Shikha, Surya Sharma as Dharmesh, Anchal Singh as Purva Awasthi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Saurabh Shukla as Akheraj Awasthi, Arunoday Singh as Aditya Hafeez, Sunita Rajwade as Vikrant's mother, and Hetal Gada as Vikrant's sister, among others.

The series is created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. It is written by Umesh Padalkar, Sidharth Sengupta, Anahata Menon, and Varun Badola. The music is composed by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait. It is produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta under Edgestorm. The cinematography is done by Murzy Pagdiwala.