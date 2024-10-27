 Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCriminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

The horror thriller film is a Telugu language film which is directed by Krishna Annam and written by Muddu Krishna

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date | Trailer

Adah Sharma starrer Criminal Or Devil is horror thriller film which is directed by Krishna Annam and written by Muddu Krishna. It was released in theatres on May 24, 2024 and is streaming on OTT.

The film is streaming on Aha.

Plot

The film centres on Siddhu, a young man who becomes terrified after watching a horror movie titled 'Devil', leading him to believe that a ghost is haunting him. The story also explores how Raksha targets young women in the city, intensifying the terror in the region. Things escalate when she targets Siddhu and traps him in her psychological game when he struggles to differentiate between real and virtual life. What happens next is revealed in the film.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match
Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District
Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Read Also
Amelia's Children OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Criminal Or Devil

The cast of the film includes Adah Sharma as Raksha, Viswant Duddumpudi as Siddhu, Bharani Shankar, and Mahesh Vitta, among others. It is produced by Girdhar under the banner of SSCN Productions. Satish Muthyala has done the cinematography and Satya Giduturi has edited the film.

The music of Criminal Or Devil is composed by RR Dhruvan. The film received a positive response from the critics and audiences after a theatrical release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black...

Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black...

Amelia's Children OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Where To Watch

Amelia's Children OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Where To Watch

'Smelly Washrooms, No Drinking Water': Fans Accuse Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Organisers Of Poor...

'Smelly Washrooms, No Drinking Water': Fans Accuse Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Organisers Of Poor...

Inside Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony

Inside Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony