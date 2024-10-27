Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date | Trailer

Adah Sharma starrer Criminal Or Devil is horror thriller film which is directed by Krishna Annam and written by Muddu Krishna. It was released in theatres on May 24, 2024 and is streaming on OTT.

The film is streaming on Aha.

Plot

The film centres on Siddhu, a young man who becomes terrified after watching a horror movie titled 'Devil', leading him to believe that a ghost is haunting him. The story also explores how Raksha targets young women in the city, intensifying the terror in the region. Things escalate when she targets Siddhu and traps him in her psychological game when he struggles to differentiate between real and virtual life. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Criminal Or Devil

The cast of the film includes Adah Sharma as Raksha, Viswant Duddumpudi as Siddhu, Bharani Shankar, and Mahesh Vitta, among others. It is produced by Girdhar under the banner of SSCN Productions. Satish Muthyala has done the cinematography and Satya Giduturi has edited the film.

The music of Criminal Or Devil is composed by RR Dhruvan. The film received a positive response from the critics and audiences after a theatrical release.