Amelia's Children OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Where To Watch

Amelia's Children OTT Release Date | Trailer

Amelia's Children is a Portuguese horror thriller film starring Brigette Lundy-Paine and Carloto Cotta in the lead roles. The film, which is directed and written by Gabriel Abrantes, is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Amelia's Children?

The film is a blend of horror and humour, and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is available to watch in English and Hindi.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around Edward, a man who embarks on a journey to discover his family roots by using a genealogy application to locate his biological family. He decides to visit Portugal with his girlfriend and goes to a villa to stay for the whole night. Things take an intense turn in the film when he meets his estranged mother, Amelia, and a twin brother he never knew. What happens when the reunion soon reveals dark secrets of his family history that he never knew about?

Cast and production of Amelia's Children

The cast of the film includes Brigette Lundy-Paine as Riley, Carloto Cotta as Ed/Manuel/Artur, Alba Baptista as young Amelia, Anabela Moreira as Amelia, Rita Blanco as Mrs Vieira, Beatriz Maia as Mrs Vieira's daughter, Sonia Balaco as Female lawyer, and Nuno Nolasco as Flight attendant, among others.

It is produced by Margarida Lucas and Gabriel Abrantes under Artificial Humors. Vasco Viana has done the cinematography and Margarida Lucas has edited the film. The music is composed by Gabriel Abrates.