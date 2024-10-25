 Mithya: The Dark Chapter OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dasani's Series Online
Mithya: The Dark Chapter OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dasani's Series Online

The upcoming mystery drama series is directed by Rohan Sippy

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Mithya: The Dark Chapter OTT Release Date | Trailer

Mithya: The Dark Chapter is a mystery series starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in the lead roles. The upcoming series which is directed by Rohan Sippy is set to drop on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Mithya: The Dark Chapters?

The series is scheduled to premiere on November 1, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5. Applause Entertainment shared the trailer on X and wrote, "What happens when the secrets of your past come back to haunt your present? Juhi's about to find out. Trailer out now! #MithyaTheDarkerChapter coming on 1st November, only on ZEE5!

Plot

The series is set in Darjeeling and revolves around a Hindi literature teacher who assigns her student, Rhea, to write an essay. However, tension escalates when the teacher accuses Rhea of plagiarism. The story takes a dramatic turn when Rhea seeks revenge on her teacher, turning her life upside down.

What happens when she becomes involved in a murder?

Cast and production of Mithya: The Dark Chapter

The cast of the film includes Huma Qureshi as Juhi Adhikari, Naveen Kasturia as Amit Chaudhary, Avantika Dasani as Rhea Rajguru, Indraneil Sengupta as Vishal Mehra, Annindita Bose as Mansi Mehra, Rajit Kapur as Anand Tyagi, Krishna Bisht as Arun and Ronnie, and Shubroy Chowdhury as Shukra, among others.

It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production.

