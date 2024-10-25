Between The Temples OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Between The Temples OTT Release Date | Trailer

Between the Temples is a comedy film starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane in the lead roles. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024, and in theatres, the film was released on August 22, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

Release date and platform of Between the Temples

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film revolves around a cantor named Ben Gottlieb who suffers from a crisis of faith and is unable to sing. His life takes a turn when he encounters Carla Kessler, his elementary school music teacher. What happens when Carla re-enters his life as his new adult Bat Mitzvah student?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Jason Schwatzman as Ben Gottlieb, Carol Kane as Carla Kessler, Matthew Shear as Nat, Lindsay Burdge as Darcy, Dolly De Leon as Judith Gottlieb, Annie Hamilton as Rachel, Robert Smigel as Rabbi Bruce, Steven Lack as Mildred's owner, Madeline Weinstein as Gabby, and Pauline Chalamet as Leah, among others.

All about Between the Temples

The film is directed and written by Nathan Silver and C Mason Wells. It is produced by Tim Headington, Taylor Hess, Nate Kamiya, Theresa Steele Page under Ley Line Entertainment and Fusion Entertainment. Sean Price Williams has done the cinematography and John Magary has edited the film.