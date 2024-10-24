Pedro Paramo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Pedro Paramo OTT Release Date | Trailer

Pedro Paramo is a mystery thriller film starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo in the lead role. The film had its world premiere on September 7, 2024, at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival and on September 12, 2024, it was released in theatres. It is slated to release on OTT in November 2024.

Release date and platform of Pedro Paramo

The film is set to stream from November 6, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and said, "The story of the blurred line between the living and the dead. Adapted from Juan Rulfo's novel, Pedro Páramo premieres November 6, only on Netflix."

Canlılar ve ölüler arasındaki bulanık çizginin hikayesi.

Juan Rulfo’nun romanından uyarlanan Pedro Páramo, 6 Kasım’da sadece Netflix’te. pic.twitter.com/JA8vj8dLpg — Netflix Türkiye (@netflixturkiye) October 22, 2024

Plot

The film is set in 1870 Mexico and tells the story of a young man named Juan. He travels to Colala in the hope of meeting his father, but he finds the city abandoned and starts experiencing paranormal activities. Juan soon realises that he has come to a haunted place and decides to escape from the city.

Strange things begin to happen, and he sees a ghost who tells him about his father, Pedro Paramo, who died many years ago and has now become a ghost. What will Juan do next? Will he be able to escape from the haunted city?

Cast and production of Pedro Paramo

The cast of the film includes Manuel Garcia Rulfo as Pedro Paramo, Tenoch Huerta as Juan Preciado, Dolores Heredia as Eduvigues, Hector Kotsifakis as Fulgor Sedano, Ilse Salas as Susana San Juan, Roberto Sosa as Reverend Renteria, and Ishbel Bautista as Dolores, among others.

The film is based on Juan Rulfo's novel of the same name. It is produced by Stacy Perskie and Rafael Ley under Netflix, Redrum Production, and Woo Films. Soledad Salfate has edited the film, and Gustavo Santaolalla has composed the music of the film.