Canary Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Canary Black OTT Release Date | Trailer

Canary Black is an action-thriller film starring Kate Beckinsale and Rupert Friend in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Canary Black?

The upcoming film will be released digitally on October 24, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "This mission is personal. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Canary Black arrives October 24."

This mission is personal. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Canary Black arrives October 24. pic.twitter.com/NOe17u0BoN — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 24, 2024

Plot

The plot of the film focuses on a CIA agent named Avery Graves who hides her identity in the hope of protecting her husband, Civilian. One day, she returns to her home and discovers that her husband has been kidnapped by a terrorist organisation.

The kidnappers demand that she must steal a file named Canary Black from her agency, and if she fails in the mission, they threaten to kill her husband. Agent Graves discovers that if the Canary Black file falls into the wrong hands, it could trigger World War 3. What will she do next? Will she be able to save her husband?

Cast and production of Canary Black

The cast of the film includes Kate Beckinsale, Rupert Friend, Charles Nishikawa, Michael Brandon, Goran Kostic, Ben Miles, Saffron Burrows, and Ray Stevenson, among others. The film is written by Matthew Kennedy and directed by Pierre Morel.

It is produced by Sebastien Raybaud, Marina Grasic, Jeff Elliott, Christopher Tuffin, Renee Tab, Carsten Lorenz, and John Zois under Anton Sentient Entertainment, Brickell & Broadbridge International and Oakhurst Entertainment.