 Canary Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCanary Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Canary Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The action-thriller film is written by Matthew Kennedy and directed by Pierre Morel

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Canary Black OTT Release Date | Trailer

Canary Black is an action-thriller film starring Kate Beckinsale and Rupert Friend in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Canary Black?

The upcoming film will be released digitally on October 24, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "This mission is personal. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Canary Black arrives October 24."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway

The plot of the film focuses on a CIA agent named Avery Graves who hides her identity in the hope of protecting her husband, Civilian. One day, she returns to her home and discovers that her husband has been kidnapped by a terrorist organisation.

The kidnappers demand that she must steal a file named Canary Black from her agency, and if she fails in the mission, they threaten to kill her husband. Agent Graves discovers that if the Canary Black file falls into the wrong hands, it could trigger World War 3. What will she do next? Will she be able to save her husband?

Read Also
The Last Night At Tremore Beach OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Canary Black

The cast of the film includes Kate Beckinsale, Rupert Friend, Charles Nishikawa, Michael Brandon, Goran Kostic, Ben Miles, Saffron Burrows, and Ray Stevenson, among others. The film is written by Matthew Kennedy and directed by Pierre Morel.

It is produced by Sebastien Raybaud, Marina Grasic, Jeff Elliott, Christopher Tuffin, Renee Tab, Carsten Lorenz, and John Zois under Anton Sentient Entertainment, Brickell & Broadbridge International and Oakhurst Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo...

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo...

I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says...

I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says...

Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Broke Her 'Modern Image' To Get Cast By Raj Kapoor In Satyam Shivam...

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Broke Her 'Modern Image' To Get Cast By Raj Kapoor In Satyam Shivam...