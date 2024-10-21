The Last Night At Tremore Beach OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Last Night At Tremore Beach OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Last Night at Tremore Beach is a mystery thriller series starring Javier Rey in the lead role. It is inspired by Mikel Santiago's best-selling novel under the same name. The series is set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Last Night at Tremore Beach?

The series is set to release digitally on October 25, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The eight-episode series revolves around Alex, a music composer and pianist who retires and moves to live near the shore. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he begins experiencing hallucinations and struggles to distinguish between reality and fantasy.

Things escalate when he discovers a dead body in his home one night.

Cast and production of The Last Night at Tremore Beach

The cast of the series includes Javier Rey as Alex, Pillar Castro, Ana Polvorosa as Judy, and Guillermo Toledo, among others. The music of the series is composed by Fernando Velazquez and Oriol Paulo has directed the series.

It is written by Oriol Paulo, Jordi Vallejo, and Lara Sendim. The Last Night at Tremore Beach is produced by Oriol Paulo, and Sandra Hermida under the banner of Colose Producciones, Juanita Film, Think Studio, Sospecha Films, and Acantilado Studio.