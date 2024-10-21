 Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBefore OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The 10-episodic series features Billy Crystal and Judith Light in the lead roles

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Before OTT Release Date | Trailer

Before is a psychological thriller series starring Billy Crystal and Judith Light in the lead roles. The 10-episodic series is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Before?

The upcoming series is set to premiere on October 25, 2024. It will be available on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "A troubled boy and his tortured psychiatrist. You’ve never seen @BillyCrystal in a role like this. #Before premieres October 25 on Apple TV+."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate

The series tells the story of Dr Eli, a child psychiatrist, whose life turns upside down after he loses his wife. Years later, Eli begins experiencing nightmares related to his wife's death. One day, he encounters a troubled child who appears to be connected to his wife's death and his own past. What will happen when Eli uncovers the truth behind his wife's death?

Read Also
Beauty In Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Before

The cast of the series includes Billy Crystal as Eli, Judith Light as Lynn, Sakina Jaffrey as Gail, Ava Lalezarzadeh as Cleo, Maria Dizzia as Barbara, Jacobi Jupe as Noah, Rosie Perez as Denise, Hope Davis as Dr Jane, Stephan Wallem as Charlie, Julia Chan as Therapist, Miriam Shor as Sue Ann, and Itzhak Perlman as Drake, among others.

The 10-episode series is created by Sarah Thorp. It is produced by Jennilind Productions, CBS Studios, My Name Is Cavale, Vanessa Productions, and Baltimore Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates In Red & Green Kanjeevaram Saree Gifted By Aunt For Pasupu...

Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates In Red & Green Kanjeevaram Saree Gifted By Aunt For Pasupu...

Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

I’m Seduced By These Dancers And Musicians, Says Akram Khan, On His Return To Stage With GIGENIS

I’m Seduced By These Dancers And Musicians, Says Akram Khan, On His Return To Stage With GIGENIS

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Kickstart Wedding Festivities; Actress Looks Breathtaking In...

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Kickstart Wedding Festivities; Actress Looks Breathtaking In...