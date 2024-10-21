Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Before OTT Release Date | Trailer

Before is a psychological thriller series starring Billy Crystal and Judith Light in the lead roles. The 10-episodic series is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Before?

The upcoming series is set to premiere on October 25, 2024. It will be available on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "A troubled boy and his tortured psychiatrist. You’ve never seen @BillyCrystal in a role like this. #Before premieres October 25 on Apple TV+."

A troubled boy and his tortured psychiatrist. You’ve never seen @BillyCrystal in a role like this.#Before premieres October 25 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/UdJsbfiEt6 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 1, 2024

Plot

The series tells the story of Dr Eli, a child psychiatrist, whose life turns upside down after he loses his wife. Years later, Eli begins experiencing nightmares related to his wife's death. One day, he encounters a troubled child who appears to be connected to his wife's death and his own past. What will happen when Eli uncovers the truth behind his wife's death?

Cast and production of Before

The cast of the series includes Billy Crystal as Eli, Judith Light as Lynn, Sakina Jaffrey as Gail, Ava Lalezarzadeh as Cleo, Maria Dizzia as Barbara, Jacobi Jupe as Noah, Rosie Perez as Denise, Hope Davis as Dr Jane, Stephan Wallem as Charlie, Julia Chan as Therapist, Miriam Shor as Sue Ann, and Itzhak Perlman as Drake, among others.

The 10-episode series is created by Sarah Thorp. It is produced by Jennilind Productions, CBS Studios, My Name Is Cavale, Vanessa Productions, and Baltimore Pictures.