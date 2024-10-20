 Beauty In Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The upcoming drama series is directed and created by Tyler Perry

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Beauty In Black OTT Release Date | Trailer

Beauty in Black is an upcoming series starring Crystle Stewart and Amber Reign Smith in the lead roles. The 16-episodic series is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Beauty in Black?

The first eight episodes of the series is set to premiere from October 24, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and noted, "Heat, high stakes, corruption, family drama — Tyler Perry's first Netflix series has it all. The first 8 episodes of Beauty in Black premieres October 24!."

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around two women named Kimmie and Mallory, who are headed towards each other but have distinct life paths. Things take a dramatic turn when Kimmie faces a downfall in her career, whereas Mallory succeeds in running her own business. What happens when Kimmie crosses paths with a wealthy family and a devious trafficking scheme?

Cast and production of Beauty in Black

The cast of the film includes Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Terrell Carter as Varney, Julian Horton as Roy and Steven G Norfleet as Charles, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, D'Kia Anderson as Leslie, Joy Rovaris as Gillian and Xavier Smalls as Angel, among others.

The drama series is directed and created by Tyler Perry. It is produced by Tony Strickland, Angi Bones, and Tyler Perry under Transportation Resources and Tyler Perry Studios.

