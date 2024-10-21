 That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThat ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

The comedy series is an adaption of Bonnie and Terry Turner's series, That '70s Show

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date | Trailer

That ’90s Show is a comedy series starring Callie Haverda in the lead role. The series is an adaptation of Bonnie and Terry Turner's series, That '70s Show. The third part of the series will be released on OTT in October 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of That ’90s Show: Part 3?

That ’90s Show: Part 3 is set to stream from October 24, 2024, on Netflix.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

The series is set in 1995 and revolves around a smart teenage girl named Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, who decides to spend her summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red. Things start changing in her life when she forms a bond with a new generation of Point Place kids and gets involved in house parties, drugs, and intimacy.

Read Also
Time Cut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream
article-image

Cast and production of That ’90s Show: Part 3

Along with Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the series also features Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Reyn Doi as Ozzie Takada, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, and Niles Fitch as Cole Carson, among others.

It is directed by Gail Mancuso and Laura Prepon. James Iha has composed the music. It is developed by Bonnie Turner, Gregg Mettler, Lindsey Turner, Terry Turner, Steve Sandoval, and Kelly-Ann Lee under Ratamacue Productions, Inc and The Carsey-Werner Company. Gary Baum has done the cinematography of the series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates In Red & Green Kanjeevaram Saree Gifted By Aunt For Pasupu...

Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Radiates In Red & Green Kanjeevaram Saree Gifted By Aunt For Pasupu...

Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Before OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

I’m Seduced By These Dancers And Musicians, Says Akram Khan, On His Return To Stage With GIGENIS

I’m Seduced By These Dancers And Musicians, Says Akram Khan, On His Return To Stage With GIGENIS

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Kickstart Wedding Festivities; Actress Looks Breathtaking In...

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Kickstart Wedding Festivities; Actress Looks Breathtaking In...