That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

That ’90s Show: Part 3 OTT Release Date | Trailer

That ’90s Show is a comedy series starring Callie Haverda in the lead role. The series is an adaptation of Bonnie and Terry Turner's series, That '70s Show. The third part of the series will be released on OTT in October 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of That ’90s Show: Part 3?

That ’90s Show: Part 3 is set to stream from October 24, 2024, on Netflix.

They’re getting older, but not wiser… That ‘90s Show returns June 27. Part 3 on October 24! pic.twitter.com/OYkKmHzpIh — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

Plot

The series is set in 1995 and revolves around a smart teenage girl named Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, who decides to spend her summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red. Things start changing in her life when she forms a bond with a new generation of Point Place kids and gets involved in house parties, drugs, and intimacy.

Cast and production of That ’90s Show: Part 3

Along with Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the series also features Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Reyn Doi as Ozzie Takada, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, and Niles Fitch as Cole Carson, among others.

It is directed by Gail Mancuso and Laura Prepon. James Iha has composed the music. It is developed by Bonnie Turner, Gregg Mettler, Lindsey Turner, Terry Turner, Steve Sandoval, and Kelly-Ann Lee under Ratamacue Productions, Inc and The Carsey-Werner Company. Gary Baum has done the cinematography of the series.