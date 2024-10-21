Time Cut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Time Cut OTT Release Date | Trailer

Time Cut is a science fiction film starring Madison Bailey in the lead. It is set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Time Cut?

The upcoming series is scheduled to release on October 30, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant has shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a killer from murdering her sister. Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry are stars in Time Cut. Premiering October 30!"

Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry star in Time Cut. Premiering October 30! pic.twitter.com/BInOeDcfUf — Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2024

Plot

The plot of the film centres around a teenager named Lucy Field, who lost her sister with three other students around twenty years ago. The case was never solved because the police could not find the killer. Things take a dramatic turn in her life when she accidentally time-travels to the day before her sister was killed. Lucy decides to stop the murders and expose the killer. Will she be able to bring the murderer to justice?

Cast and production of Time Cut

The film's cast includes Madison Bailey, Michael Shanks, Antonia Gentry, Griffin Gluck, Jordan Pette, Rachael Crawford, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston, and Kataem O'Connor, among others. Michael Kennedy and Hannah MacPherson have directed and done the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Matt Kennedy and Christopher Landon under ACE Entertainment. Tony Mirza has done the cinematography and Anna Drubich has composed the music of the film.