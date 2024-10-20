Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Arthamainda Arun Kumar is a comedy-drama series starring Harshith Reddy and Tejaswi Madivada in the lead roles. The second season of Arthamainda Arun Kumar is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2?

The series is set to premiere on October 31, 2024, on Aha. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Fun, Drama, Twists and Arun Kumar! #ArthamaindaArunKumar Season 2 teaser out tomorrow! #ArthamaindaArunKumar Season 2 Premieres on October 31st."

Plot

The series follows the journey of a young man named Arun Kumar, who begins an internship at a marketing organization in Hyderabad. However, his life takes a dramatic turn as he faces several challenges, including completing tasks, making friends, and navigating office politics. The series reveals how Arun overcomes these challenges and strives to survive in the firm.

Cast and production of Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2

The series features Harshith Reddy, Ananya Sharma, Tejaswi Madivada, Shravya Mrudala, Vasu Inturi, Siri, Sai Khan, and Jay Praveen among others. The Telugu-language comedy series is written by Kittu Vissapragada and directed by Jonathan Edwards. B Sai Kumar and Tanvi Desai has produced the series under Aree Studio and Laughing Cow Productions. It is edited by Nageswara Reddy Bonthala.