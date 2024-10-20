Nautilus OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Nautilus OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nautilus is a science fiction and adventure series starring Shazad Latif and Georgia Flood in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Nautilus?

The series is set to premiere on October 25, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

Set in 1857, the film's plot revolves around an Indian prince named Captain Nemo, who decides to explore the ocean and embarks on a voyage. Everything proceeds smoothly until the East India Mercantile Company robs him.

What will he do next? Will he find a way to reclaim his fortune and overcome the obstacles to survive in the middle of the ocean?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, Thierry Fremont as Gustave Benoit, Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas, Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface, Arlo Green as Turan, Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin, Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo, Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish, Richard E Grant as the leader of Karajaan, Luke Arnold as Captain Billy Millais, Benedict Hardie as Cuff and Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, among others.

All about Nautilus

The series is created by James Dormer and Michael Matthews has directed the series. Nainita Desai has composed the series. It is produced by Xavier Marchand, Anand Tucker, Johanna Devereaux, Daisy Gilbert, Colleen Woodcock, Michael Matthews, Chris Loveall, and Cameron Welsh under Moonriver TV and Seven Stories.