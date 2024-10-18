Territory OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anna Torv's Series Online

Territory OTT Release Date | Trailer

Territory is an action and adventure series created by Timothy Lee and Ben Davies. It stars Anna Torv and Michael Dorman in the lead roles and will premiere online in October 2024.

When and where to watch Territory?

The series is set to premiere on October 24, 2024, on Netflix. Anna Torv shared the poster of the series on X and stated, "Lovely ANNA TORV in a lead role, as Emily Lawson in new drama "Territory". Premieres on 24 October, 2024 on Netflix #ANNATORV."

Plot

The series revolves around Emily Lawson, who owns the world's largest cattle station, Marianne Station. Her life turns upside down when she discovers that local gangsters from the area want to kill her to capture her land for money. What does she do afterward? Will she be able to save herself and her family?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Anna Torv as Emily Lawson, Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson, Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson, Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson, Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby, Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson, Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy, Hamilton Morris as Uncle Bryce, Jake Ryan as Daniel Lawson and Tyler Spencer as Dezi.

All about Territory

Territory is written by Timothy Lee, Michaeley O'Brien, Steven McGregor, and Kodie Bedford. Greg McLean has directed the six episodic series. It is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and Ronde Screen Territory. The music is composed by Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Isaac Mounsey.