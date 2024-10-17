 Miller's Girl OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Miller's Girl OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The thriller film is written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Miller's Girl OTT Release Date | Trailer

Miller's Girl is a thriller film featuring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in the lead roles. The film released in theatres on January 26, 2024, and received mixed response from the audiences and critics. It is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Miller's Girl on OTT?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available for rent on Apple TV+, YouTube, and Google Play in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Marathi.

Plot

Miller's Girl tells the story of a wealthy young girl named Tennessee. She focuses all of her time on studies and writing stories. Thing takes an intense turn when she meets with her class teacher, Jonathan Miller, and discovers that Miller is also a writer. She falls in love with him and tries to impress him with her skills and knowledge in creative writing. One day, she becomes intimate with her teacher and later blackmails him to reveal his intimate pictures with her. What Jonathan Miller does afterward is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Miller's Girl

The cast of the film includes Martin Freeman as Jonathan Albert Miller, Bashir Salahuddin as Boris Fillmore, Jenna Ortega as Cairo Sweet, Gideon Adlon as Winnie Black, Christine Adams as Joyce Manor, and Dagmara Domińczyk as Beatrice June Harker. The thriller film is written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett. It is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Mary-Margaret Kunze, Josh Fagen and James Weaver under Good Universe and Point Grey Pictures.

