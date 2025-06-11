 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza Welcomes Baby Boy With Hasan Sartaj 4 Years After Marriage (VIDEO)
Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Actress Shireen Mirza, best known for her role in the popular TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Hasan Sartaj, four years after their marriage. She gave birth to her baby boy on June 9 and announced the good news on Wednesday with an adorable video.

Shireen and Hasan took to their Instagram handles to share a video a cute illustration of a baby boy. The text in the video read, "A beautiful blessing has arrived! Shireen and Hasan are overjoyed to welcome a BOY! Born on 9th June, 2025, a day filled with barakah and endless joy. Wrapped in mercy, love & light, may be grow to be righteous and kind."

Along with the video, Shireen wrote, "We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love. Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together (sic)."

article-image

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the new parents as soon as they shared the video. Rashami Desai, Ashita Dhawan, Krishna Mukherjee, and others showered love and blessings on the couple as well as the newborn baby.

Shireen got married to Hasan Sartaj in a dreamy ceremony in 2021. She has often spoken about her love for family and the life they have built together.

article-image

On the work front, Shireen was last seen as Nitya Bajwa in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. She has also been a part of other shows like Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Dhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Gutur Gu, Anhoniyon Ka Andhera, among others.

