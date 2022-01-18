Watch: Vicky Kaushal's unseen video with Shireen Mirza from their 'good old acting school days' goes viral

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently relived his 'good old acting school days' with friend Shireen Mirza.

Actress Shireen, who is best known for playing the role of Simran Bhalla in the TV show 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein', is Vicky's friend from acting school.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a throwback video from their time in the acting school together in the year 2009.

In the video, Vicky and Shireen can be seen performing a skit together. Shireen wrote along with the video, "Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids)," and added laughing emojis.

In another story, she apologised to Vicky for posting the video and wrote, "Folding hands already for posting this ha ha ha."

Vicky too shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Good old acting school days (2009)." Take a look at the video here:

Vicky studied engineering but later he reportedly joined Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy to learn acting. Vicky started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the two-part crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

He got his first leading role in the independent drama 'Masaan' and ever since then he has graced our screens with his talent and charisma.

Whether it is 'Masaan', 'Sanju', 'Raazi', 'Love Per Square Foot', 'Lust Stories', 'Sardar Udham' or 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky has showcased his talent across a diverse range of roles over the years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently shooting for his next project in Indore. He will also be seen in films like 'Takht', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', and 'SamBahadur' among others.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:09 PM IST