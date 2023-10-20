Yaariyan 2 Review: Soulful Music Saves This Messy Cocktail Of Cousins

Director: Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru

Cast: Meezaan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri and others

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

Love has always been the core of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s stories, be it Lucky No Time For Love (2005) or Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) but with Yaariyan 2, the director duo shift their focus from an intense love story to the bond between three flawed cousins— Shikhar, Bajju and Ladli.

Ladli Chibber (Divya Khosla Kumar), a typical small town pampered girl, who is longing for her prince charming, finds her home in Abhay (Yash Dasgupta), unaware of his bitter past.

Shikhar (Meezaan), a short-tempered man, is abandoned by his own father. He aspires to become a biker and he finds love in Ikroor, a physically-challenged, free-spirited soul.

Bajju aka Bajrang (Pearl V Puri), an honest, religious, corporate slave, gets betrayed by his air hostess girlfriend. He eventually crosses paths with a well-meaning stranger who will eventually bring happiness in his life.

What happens when fate brings Ladli, Shikhar and Bajju together? Will their lives change?

Close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe, Radhika and Vinay manage to garnish their canvas with glitz and glamour, right from the first frame. The duo, who earlier directed several music videos, haven’t stepped out of their own comfort zone. Although, Yaariyan 2 looks like a compilation of their own music videos, they've made for Bhushan Kumar, it's the film's soundtrack that saves it from sinking.

Yaariyan 2 can be looked at as one of the best musicals in recent times. Reason? A bloody good music album which even the franchise stands for. This is film which boast of a song for every situation, be it happiness, weddings or heartbreak.

Unfortunately, the core plot of the film has a stark resemblance to a superhit Malayalam film Bangalore Days (2014) but Radhika and Vinay couldn’t get newness to their version. There are highs, lows and even flat moments too but underlying complexities of the relationships that the characters share are well-shown.

Like Dono (2023), a film that talks about having a closure from your past, Yaariyaan 2 also embodies similar traits in a sub-plot. Since its Radhika and Vinay’s presentation, crucial are shot in a very dramatic manner, a trademark that the duo is known for.

Except her voice, Divya improves a lot as a performer. She isn’t unbearable at all but still has a lot of scope to improve as a performer. The boys— Meezan, Pearl and Yash are the heartbeat of the film. Meezan has potential. Debutant Pearl does complete justice. His innocence speaks volumes. Yash is raw, sincere and genuine. Warina Hussain and Priya Warrier unfortunately have very brief appearances.

Yaariyan 2 is a breezy affair for those who'd like to look away from their harsh realities for a bit. Grab your tub of popcorn, shed a few tears and sing along with a few, good songs. Yes, this is that film.

Read Also Team Yaariyan 2 Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)