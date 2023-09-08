Yaariyan 2 Actors Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa Visit Kalighat Mandir In Kolkata Amid Controversy (WATCH)

Yaariyan 2 actors Divya Khosla Kumar and Yash Daasguptaa are busy with the promotions of the film in Kolkata. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities have surfaced on social media. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20.

A couple of days back, Divya visited Kolkata and received a warm welcome by Yash at the airport. From there, they took a ride together in the classic yellow taxi to grace the city of joy.

Divya took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of her visit to Kolkata. In some photos, she is seen exploring the culinary heritage of Kolkata by trying out delicious sweets at a 138-year-old sweet shop.

Yash and Divya then went to seek blessings at Kalighat Mandir. In one of the videos, Divya was seen wearing a traditional Bengali saree whereas Yash was spotted in jeans and casual shirt.

Take a look at their video here:

Yaariyan 2 Controversy

Ahead of its release, the film has been embroiled in controversy as an FIR was registered on the complaint of the Sikh Talmel Committee, a body of Sikh organisations on the charges of hurting religious sentiments after a song showed Meezaan wearing a 'kirpan' in an objectionable manner.

Later, the makers issued an official statement and revealed that they have removed the visuals from the film.

The statement read, "We would like to apologize for any content which has been perceived to be objectionable/inadvertently hurt. Any religious sentiments in Yaaritan 2 and hereby assure that we have no intent to hurt sentiments of any individual/community in any manner whatsoever."

Yaariyan 2 also stars Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri. It is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari.