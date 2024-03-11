 Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

During Al Pacino's entry on the stage, Aamir Khan's song Raja Ko Rani Se, from his film Akele Hum Akele Tum, was played.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in the United States city of Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 2024. Amidst the prestigious function, fans noticed that during Al Pacino's entry on the stage, Aamir Khan's song Raja Ko Rani Se, from his 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum, was played.

A netizen shared the video on X and wrote, "Can somebody please explain why did the academy play raja ko rani se pyaar ho gaya from Akele Hum Akele Tum when Al Pacino entered stage? #Oscars."

Check it out:

Read Also
Viral Video: Aamir Khan Smokes Pipe During Instagram Live, REACTS As Fan Says 'Stop Taking Drugs'
article-image
Read Also
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Wins 7 Academy Awards - From Best Picture To Best Director, Check FULL List...
article-image

However, the truth is that the music played in the background is originally The Godfather's iconic track, which starred Al Pacino as Michael Corleone.

Netizens in the comments section criticised Anu Malik for copying The Godfather's track Raja Ko Rani Se, as it was sung by him along with Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The film featured Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Read Also
Oscar 2024: India-Set To Kill A Tiger Loses Best Documentary Feature Award To 20 Days in Mariupol
article-image

A user wrote, "lol ...Godfather music ...bloody anu malik must have copied it." That's because, before it was copied, it was the soundtrack of "The Godfather,"" added another netizen.

Another user said, "That was a rip off from GOD FATHER. Al Pacino was the main lead 😅" A third user added, "Anu Malik copied even the Israeli national anthem; copying the Godfather theme is still forgivable." "Because Anu Malik copied it," said a user on X.

Take a look at the comments:

Photo Via X

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At Award Show In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'What Was The Need?'...

Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At Award Show In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'What Was The Need?'...

Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam Takes A Dig At 'Fake' Award Shows, Reveals Why She Stopped Attending Them

Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam Takes A Dig At 'Fake' Award Shows, Reveals Why She Stopped Attending Them

Anuv Jain Birthday: A Soft Voice In The Glare And Loud Ocean Of Noise

Anuv Jain Birthday: A Soft Voice In The Glare And Loud Ocean Of Noise

Where To Watch Oppenheimer, Poor Things And Other 2024 Oscar-Winning Films?

Where To Watch Oppenheimer, Poor Things And Other 2024 Oscar-Winning Films?