Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in the United States city of Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 2024. Amidst the prestigious function, fans noticed that during Al Pacino's entry on the stage, Aamir Khan's song Raja Ko Rani Se, from his 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum, was played.

A netizen shared the video on X and wrote, "Can somebody please explain why did the academy play raja ko rani se pyaar ho gaya from Akele Hum Akele Tum when Al Pacino entered stage? #Oscars."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the truth is that the music played in the background is originally The Godfather's iconic track, which starred Al Pacino as Michael Corleone.

Netizens in the comments section criticised Anu Malik for copying The Godfather's track Raja Ko Rani Se, as it was sung by him along with Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The film featured Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

A user wrote, "lol ...Godfather music ...bloody anu malik must have copied it." That's because, before it was copied, it was the soundtrack of "The Godfather,"" added another netizen.

Another user said, "That was a rip off from GOD FATHER. Al Pacino was the main lead 😅" A third user added, "Anu Malik copied even the Israeli national anthem; copying the Godfather theme is still forgivable." "Because Anu Malik copied it," said a user on X.

Take a look at the comments: