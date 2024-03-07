Viral Video: Aamir Khan Smokes Pipe During Instagram Live, REACTS As Fan Says 'Stop Taking Drugs'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was recently seen dancing his heart out at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, went live on the social media handle of his production house on Thursday to interact with his fans, and while at it, he was also seen smoking a pipe on the camera itself.

On Thursday, Aamir indulged in a rare chat with his fans and he was seen speaking about his latest production venture, Laapataa Ladies, which has been directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The film has garnered a lot of praise from audience and critics alike, and Aamir said that he wants more such films to be made.

During the live, Aamir was seen lighting his pipe and smoking it as he spoke to his fans and replied to their messages. It was then that a user decided to troll the actor, and dropped a message asking him to "stop taking drugs".

"I want to promote new talents through my production house"



Megastar #AamirKhan in his latest insta live and also asks everyone to support the new talents for the sake of the film industry pic.twitter.com/De3mezlMaH — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) March 7, 2024

"It looks like you are on drugs, stop taking drugs," a user commented under the live session, and as Aamir read it, he was seen being taken aback. However, he regained his composure and stated, "Kya yaar, kuch bhi bol rahe ho."

During the live session, a user also stated that Aamir did not dance at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, but was seen dancing at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. To that, the actor responded that the Ambanis were like family to him.

"Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kia aur Mukesh ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kia kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain. Mukesh, Nita and their kids are like family to me. I dance at their weddings, and they dance at mine," he stated.

While signing off, Aamir promised that he will return with yet another live session on his birthday, which is on March 14.