Writer Vijayendra Prasad Calls Jr NTR's Role 'Supporting' In RRR: 'I Felt People Will Remember Ram Charan More' (WATCH)

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR |

Almost two years after the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, writer Vijayendra Prasad has left the fans of Jr NTR disappointed by calling the actor's role 'supporting' in the film. He also said that people in the North assumed that Ram Charan's character was based on Lord Ram.

A video of his interview has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which he insisted that both the actors played equally important roles in RRR but 'Jr NTR had to play the supporting role throughout.'

During a conversation with Mahaa Max, Vijayendra said, "I thought they’re both important to the story when I wrote the film. But after I watched it, I felt like people will remember Charan’s character more. That said, it is difficult to play NTR’s role, he did it well. Charan’s character has so many shades to it, NTR has to be efficient in playing the supporting role throughout."

Jr NTR supporting Role in RRR - RRR writer and father of Rajamouli Vijendra Prasad pic.twitter.com/1NdyyUxScl https://t.co/rpD9wkUJBX — Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) January 23, 2024

The veteran writer added, "There are two things that we should consider here. Firstly, North audiences assuming Ram Charan as Lord Ram went in favour of the film. We never intended to showcase Ram Charan as Lord Ram in RRR. We wanted to portray Allu Seetharamaraju. The name Ram is a part of Seetharamaraju, and also, he is a devotee of Lord Ram. The audience in the Hindi belt felt as if Lord Ram had come right before them. We never had that thought during the scripting stage. It was a mere coincidence. It was not done intentionally. Why would we think like that?"

His statement did not go down well with Jr NTR's fans who said that he didn't look like the supporting actor in the film.

"After watching RRR, I didn't feel like Jr. NTR had a support character... both had the same importance... maybe the makers didn't mean it but Jr. NTR acted well enough to elate the writing of his character..so it felt like main along with Ram Charan," a user wrote on X.

After watching RRR, I didn't feel like Jr. NTR had a support character..both had the same importance..maybe the makers didn't mean it but Jr. NTR acted well enough to elate the writing of his character..so it felt like main along with Ram Charan.. https://t.co/bEyj7AHO1d — Am¹³ Face🪞🪷(PJM2) (@BrightBirdRB) January 24, 2024

Lol dude ! Wat are you talking about 😂 I don't even care about any payment! I really liked the Jr.NTR character more than of Ram charan in #RRR !! — Thalapathy Vijay 🐐 (@blakeninjaa) January 23, 2024

Sorry Vijayendra Prasad‼️#JrNTR came out of syllabus

Meeru evariki story raasina@tarak9999 Anna dominance ee untundhi

Ayana Name ee vinapaduthundhi#Devara tho jaathin......🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/LaZHK6wc18 — CHINNA (@DevaraNTR2) January 24, 2024

RRR, a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. The film, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings worldwide, also became the first Indian production to win the Best Original Song Oscar for its foot-tapping Telugu track, Naatu Naatu, last year.

RRR also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.