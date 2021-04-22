World Book and Copyright Day 2021: Movies you didn't know were adapted from books

World Book Day also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the book is an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The first World Book Day was celebrated on 23 April in 1995 and continues to be recognized on that day.

What is copyright?

It is the exclusive and assignable legal right given to the originator for a fixed number of years, to print, publish, perform, film or record literary, artistic or music material.

Books turned into movies:

A Fortunate Man:

This is a Danish drama film directed by Bille August. The film is based upon the eight volume-novel translated into English as Lucky Per written by Danish Nobel Prize-winning author Henrik Pontoppidan. The film follows a gifted engineer who flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen's elite however, the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.

3 Idiots:

3 Idiots is a Hindi-language coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It is based on Chetan Bhagat's book - Five Point Someone. The film follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under an Indian education system. The film is narrated through parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower:

This is an American coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Stephen Chbosky based on his own 1999 novel of the same name. It is about a shy freshman who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder as he navigates his way through high school,makes friends and even falls in love.

Fitoor:

Fitoor is an Indian romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it is based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel 'Great Expectations'. In the movie, a young artist falls for a wealthy woman whose mother has trained her in the art of breaking hearts.

One day:

This is a romantic drama film directed by Lone Scherfig from a screenplay by David Nicholls based on Nicholls' 2009 novel of the same name. It follows two characters Emma and Dexter who after a brief romance, pursue separate dreams but meet on the same day each year to compare their progress in life and love.

Kai Po Che:

Kai Po Che is an Indian Hindi language buddy drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel- The 3 Mistakes of My Life. It follows three best friends who fuelled by different ambitions start a cricket academy but their bond and dreams are tested by tragedy and turmoil.