Chetan Bhagat Birthday Special: Beginner's guide to reading the author's books

Chetan Bhagat as we all know is an Indian author and columnist. Bhagat graduated in mechanical engineering at IIT Delhi and completed his master's of business administration degree at IIM Ahmedabad. He started his career as an investment banker but left it after a few years to pursue writing. He has written nine novels and three non-fiction books. His first novel was called 'Five Point Someone' and it was published in 2004. His novels have been published as bestsellers. Five of his novels have been adapted into Bollywood films like - Hello which was based on his novel, 'One Night @ the Call Center', 3 Idiots which is based on 'Five Point Someone', Kai Po Che which is based on 'The 3 mistakes of my life', 2 states which is based on his novel of the same name and Half Girlfriend which is based on his novel of the same name. Chetan Bhagat along with four others won the Filmfare award for Best Screenplay at the 59th Filmfare Awards. He was included in Time magazine's list of World's 100 Most influential people in 2010.

Beginner's guide to reading Chetan Bhagat's books:

Five Point Someone: Read the book behind the movie 3 idiots. You've heard of the phrase 'Behind every successful man there is a woman', well now it's time for 'Behind every successful movie there is a book'. One Night @ the Call Center: This was his second-best selling novel and it is an interesting novel where the characters deal with complexities in life by analysing their issues and God plays a prominent role in this novel. The 3 Mistakes of My Life: The mistake of our lives would be not to read this book. The novel follows the story of three friends and is based in the city of Ahmedabad in Western India. 2 States: The Story of My Marriage: It is commonly referred to as 2 states and this novel has got everything- Love, Drama and a longing for equality. It is autobiographical but has a change in names. Revolution 2020: This novel has a love triangle, corruption and a journey of self-discovery. That's all we need and more. Half Girlfriend: It is an Indian coming of age, young adult romance novel, it has twists and turns and is deeply interesting. One Indian Girl: It is a story of an Indian girl going through the ups and downs of life in matters related to love, expectations and professions. The Girl in Room 105: It is a mystery/thriller story. It talks about an IIT coaching class tutor who goes to wish his ex-girlfriend on her birthday and finds her murdered. The book also addresses the stereotypes and political issues faced in India. One Arranged Murder: This is a sequel to the other novel and it too is a mystery/thriller novel.

Chetan Bhagat's non-fictional works include 'What young India wants', 'Making India Awesome', 'India Positive'.