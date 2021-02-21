Author Chetan Bhagat opens up about his new book, 'One Arranged Murder', and his mantra of handling trolls

Is there a bit of Keshav or Saurabh [characters from the book] in you? Do you really believe all’s fair in love?

Yes, I think so. I am very rational and focused like Keshav. I love food like Saurabh. Well, everything may not be fair in love, but love can justify or at least explain lot of stupid behavior sometimes.

Does the pressure of delivering great reads ever get to you?

A little bit yes. But, now I don’t get so affected by it to weigh me down. I am at a stage where I only do a story if it excites me, and normally what excites me works for my readers as well.

You’ve been vocal on politics, bullying, and everything in between. Are you okay with being controversy’s favourite child?

For the last 14 years I have been writing newspaper columns, and they have to be on a different topics. My job is to give opinions, and many people like reading them. Not everyone would agree with them and sometimes people get upset. The intention is to not create a controversy, but if it happens, it’s a part of the job.