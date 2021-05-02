Working (with) the wanderlust: Meet the Digital Nomads for whom the world is their office

There are others who also spend most of their days travelling, working from wherever they are vacationing, often basing themselves in small towns and cities for short durations. Hyderabad-based strategic and financial consultant Karthik Tann is another such itinerant workcationer, and he doesn’t “believe in working from one place for a long period”. Tann spends his time travelling from place to place be it Uttarakhand, or river retreats like Nellore down south. He started taking a lot of workcations since 2015 and has covered in general “almost 82 countries and most of India”.

‘I sold most of my belongings…’

Shivya Nath, travel blogger, vegan and “raw cacao lover” sold a lot of her belongings to live like a vagabond, and write about her trips to remote and quirky spots around the world. From rural Gujarat to Lesotho and the Kruger National Park, South Africa, she has been there, done that. In fact, she has also partnered with Microsoft programs for Instagram, shares on her WordPress blog — The Shooting Star — how she started off, surrendering some of her prized belongings after being a near-compulsive shopper and picking up things she “didn’t need”. “Back in 2013, I gave up my rented apartment and sold most of my belongings. In the years since, I’ve felt at home in many places around the world but not put down roots anywhere. Having no possessions and no commitment to a single place felt liberating on many levels… Until I found myself in lockdown!” she posted.