With Sunscreen Under ₹500, Kriti Sanon Launches Affordable Skincare Line On Her Birthday

Kriti Sanon is a shining example of an actress who made a successful career being an outsider. From Heropanti to Mimi, she has grown from strength to strength while steadily expanding her horizons. On her birthday (July 27), the actress took to Instagram today to announce the launch of her skincare line. Kriti is the latest addition to celebs who have ventured into the beauty business.

Sharing a promo, Kriti wrote, |-| appy Birthday to me! IT’S FINALLY HERE! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN! HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities, and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product. People say “You can’t have it all!” But why not? Just HYPHEN it! Here’s to glowing and growing together! I can't thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday ♥️ Best birthday gift ever!!!!

Browsing through the website, the actress has launched four products - Barrier Care Face Cream For Dry and Oil Skin (Rs 449), All I Need Sunscreen (Rs 449), and Golden Hour Glow Face Serum (Rs 649).

Before Kriti, her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have dabbled in the beauty industry.

Over the years Kriti has shown her potential as an actor and is now turning into an entrepreneur. She recently announced her own production house “Blue Butterfly Films”. Apart from Bollywood, she also launched a fitness startup last year. The actress turned producer turned entrepreneur is not only working in the industry but is also spreading her expertise all around.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be starring in her first film as a producer Teen Patti, she also has The Crew, Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff, and an untitled project opposite Shahid Kapoor.

