Kriti Sanon’s ‘Memorable Weekend’ In Las Vegas With Sister Nupur Sanon: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Kriti Sanon's recent vacation in the US with sister Nupur and her long-time fashion stylist Sukriti Grover was filled with chaotic yet unforgettable moments.
The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram account to share the cherished memories of their weekend trip, featuring a delightful collection of selfies and snapshots.
From amusing mishaps like missing flights and leaving phones in cabs to magical moments, street performances, and vibrant nights, the trip to Vegas left Kriti and her companions with a heartwarming experience.
Kriti joined Sukriti in a public singing session, showcasing their joyful and carefree spirits, while another picture captured Kriti posing gracefully in front of a mesmerizing butterfly design.
Nupur Sanon, Kriti's sister, also shared the same delightful singing video of the duo on her Instagram Stories, expressing the strong bond they share as siblings.
Besides her thrilling holiday, Kriti recently made headlines with her new production banner, "Blue Butterfly Films," and the announcement of her upcoming project starring alongside the talented Kajol.
The eagerly awaited movie will be released on Netflix and marks a collaboration between Kriti's production house and the new venture of writer Kanika Dhillon, "Kathha Pictures."
Fans are eagerly anticipating Kriti's diverse roles in her upcoming films, including "The Crew" alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor, and the action-packed movie "Ganapath" co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, set to hit theaters on October 20.
