With four films, Sanjay Dutt gears up for a rocking 2021

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt, who was on a health break last year, is stepping into 2021 with an array of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen playing diverse characters in films from different genres.

A source close to Sanjay mentioned, “Baba is all geared up in his work spirit to be a part of so many different roles. All his upcoming films have different genres and demand varied characters from Sanjay. Ever since the lockdown eased up, he has been working relentlessly on his craft, without taking a break. With his health being the priority, he fulfilled his work commitments at the earliest, by finishing the shoot for Shamshera, and hopped on the sets of KGF: Chapter 2, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.”

Sanjay will be seen as a cruel master, Adheera, in KGF Chapter 2. He will essay the role of Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. 'Shamshera' is set in 1800's and will see Dutt in the pre-colonial times, and in 'Toolsidas Junior', he will be seen as a snooker coach.