Wish to take more time before I take the plunge: Avinash Sachdev on finding love again in Palak Purswani

In the era of television dramas, one of the popular shows called ‘Choti Bahu’ saw TV actor Avinash Sachdev and actress Rubina Dilaik. Apart from show this couple got publicity on personal front for their sizzling affair off camera. After they parted ways Avinash Sachdev married Tv actress Shalmalee Desai back in 2015, however the marriage ended soon in 2017 with many differences between them.

But now it seems Avinash has found love in his life once again and currently is dating Splitsvilla fame actor Palak Purswani. The actress was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Avinash told a leading entertainment portal that for the first time he is in a relationship with a person from same community. They share a great bond together, but he revealed before taking any further step he would like to figure out some things. He also cleared that Palak is more than a friend and they haven’t thought beyond that.