Sara Ali Khan flaunts this Disney tote bag worth Rs 2k

Earlier today Sara Ali Khan was snapped at her dance classes in Andheri. The actress is currently preparing for her next ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun Dhawan and is often seen post sessions with the co-star. Sara was seen today in casual white Tee and black tights for rehearsals.
Sara paired the casual outfit with an endearing Disney’s Mickey Mouse Clear Tote Bag which is just for Rs. 1800. Sara was seen flaunting her handbag and smiling at the paparazzi.
On Bollywood front Sara will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1’s remake which is helmed by David Dhawan. She will also be seen on silver screen with her rumoured love interest Kartik Aryan in Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled project which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal.
