Willaim Dufris who voiced 'Bob The Builder' loses battle with cancer

Los Angeles: William Dufris, widely known as the voice of the popular toon character "Bob The Builder", passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 62.

His partners at Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded, confirmed the news via Twitter: "We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror, William Dufris, has died from cancer."

Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show, "Bob The Builder", reports.