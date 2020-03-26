'People are being smuggled within India?': Riteish Deshmukh shares video of men stepping out of milk van

'Baaghi 3' actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a viral video of men being 'smuggled' in milk van, amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. He asked his followers, "What’s going on!!!!! People are being smuggled within India????"

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across India, in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. From citizens panic buying to getting beaten up by the cops, several videos have been going viral on the internet. 'Housefull 4' actor Ritiesh Deshmukh shared a viral video that shows men coming out of a milk truck. After he shared the video on the micro-blogging app, netizens took to the comments section to reply to Riteish.

A user wrote, "These are people who desparatly want to go to their home in any case....they don't have money food and shelter, some are going on foot for 250 km to reach home."

Another commented, "Many can't go back home due to lockdown and no other way. Desperate times call for desperate actions."

"These are Daily Wage Workers who have lost their jobs source of income they desperately want to reach home and some are taking advantage of their situation.This needs to be addressed by the State Governments. If this is Mumbai State Gov should address this issue ASAP," wrote a user.

Check out the video here: