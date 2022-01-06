Will The Empire have a second season? Aditya Seal spills the beans!

Aditya Seal recently made waves as Humayun in The Empire. With the second season for the series being planned, Aditya is now one of the casting favourites in many films and shows. “I have had a fantastic response to my role, and I have my fingers crossed that we get a second season too. I am awaiting my character of Humayun to do a lot more in the next season if it happens,” he says excitedly.

Opening up on how he bagged the role in Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, he reveals, “I had met Nikkhil sir a while ago. Then he approached me for Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Kiara Advani. He liked what he saw in that film and approached me for the role of Humayun.”

Aditya, who worked with Bosco Martis in his latest film Rocket Gang, is all praises for his director. “I have seen a lot of his music videos and dance numbers. But the best part about Bosco’s music videos has been that he can tell a story merely through dance. He is a master storyteller and can get it out of a performer. Bosco knows what exactly he wants out of his actor or from the said scene. I seriously had a great time shooting with him,” Aditya gushes.

Elaborating further about Rocket Gang, he adds, “The film is heavily based on dance. But it has a lot of elements of horror and comedy. As of now, it will be out on May 6.”

He has two more projects in the pipeline. “I should also be working on two more films, and we should start in February or March if the Covid-19 situation is normal,” Aditya says.

The young actor says that his father’s support was paramount when he did not taste the success he had hoped for initially. “It could have been a steep climb, but my father always supported me when my films did not go the way they had to. He just asked me to continue working and not take any stress about how my next meal would happen or how the house would run. My dancing, martial arts or acting I have done is due to his perseverance and belief in me. An actor can give way when there are flops or pitfalls. Tum Bin 2 did not do well because of the demonetisation. When the film was released, my mother was stressed, and she asked my father to convince me to get into the family business. My father would have none of that because he had seen my work and was very sure that I would make it. That kept me going,” he explains.

Student Of The Year 2 proved to be a game-changer for Aditya. “Student Of The Year 2 was very dreamlike. I was flooded with compliments and accolades – something that I had never been used to. I had done work, but it had gone unseen. I was noticed. But then I was keen that people did not look at me in the same role and typecast me. I had to prove so many people wrong,” he says.

Aditya recently tied the knot with Anushka Ranjan. “I don’t feel any different after my marriage. I wake up to the most beautiful face every day,” he signs off.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:56 AM IST