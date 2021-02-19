Wagle Ki Duniya: A rare revival that resonates with today's times

Widening its reach throughout the country in the 1980s, Doordarshan and its two channels used to be a rich source of both entertainment as well as enlightenment during the last century, connecting the viewers with the world of art, literature and spirituality altogether. The medium went through many substantial (undesirable) changes in the first two decades of the new millennium, but it is thankfully making a comeback with some worth-praising attempts as Wagle Ki Duniya.

Based on the vision and characters created and devised by the renowned cartoonist, R. K. Laxman, the original Wagle Ki Duniya was aired in the late '80s and was presented by Durga Khote productions. Its key episodes were directed by Kundan Shah, who had earlier directed Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron in 1983, that eventually became a cult film in the later decades. A few of its episodes were also directed by Ravi Ojha. The popular series that became favourite of the masses was written by Ajay Kartik and had music by the extremely gifted composer Vanraj Bhatia.