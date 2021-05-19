Why is 'arrest Abish Mathew' trending on Twitter? Comedian's 'casteist, sexist' tweet about Mayawati from 2012 resurfaces

The resurfaced tweet prompted some extreme reactions from people on social media as his name began to trend on Twitter and several users demanded his arrest.

A user wrote: "It’s not about how old the tweet is. Will the court give you mercy only because you murdered or raped someone 7-8 years ago? No. @abishmathew should be in jail and he will find it funnier in jail."

Another tweeted, "This guy will again spew venom against Dalit women because he knows no one raise their voice against him."

"If we as a country have to prosper, we have to keep these casteist people behind bar. Dalit women like Bahan Mayawati ji have to fight against many devils before reaching at her position as CM.vBut these casteist would never understand," read a tweet.

Calling out Amazon Prime Videos, a user wrote, " Such type of hate mocking on the tallest national leader, cannot be tolerate at all. Shows the deep rooted Casteism & sexism of one towards a Bahujan woman. And Twitter @verified & @PrimeVideoIN gives platform to such bigots, shameful!"

Here are the reactions: