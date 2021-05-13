'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta, who came under fire for using a casteist slur in her latest YouTube video, has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against the Television actor at Haryana’s Hansi, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, the FIR was registered by a convener of National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. The person also produced a compact disc with the video, which hurt the sentiments of the community.

The now-deleted clip went viral on social media earlier this week.

The video showed Munmun talking about her make up and using the word to describe how she doesn't want to look in front of the camera.

Upset netizens had demanded the actor be arrested for her disrespectful remark.