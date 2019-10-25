'Who wears so many rings,' Disha Patani's look for next film inspired by Ekta Kapoor?

Disha Patani has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's next film called KTina. The actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, will be seen playing the role of a small town Punjabi girl in the film.
Announcing the news officially, Ekta took to social media and shared an interesting photo of the actress. In the pic, Disha can be seen wearing multiple rings and bracelets as she joins her hand in namaste. Ekta captioned the picture as "KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI’ ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins"
Many think that the look has been inspired by Ekta who also used to wear a bunch of rings and bracelets back in the day. Also adding the K element is and Ekta thing. But does that mean Disha's look is inspire by Ekta? We will leave that to her if she decides to comment on it.
KTina will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by 'Dream Girl' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Disha was last seen in 'Bharat' and her next 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.
