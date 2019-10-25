Red Alert! Disha Patani flaunts new underwear with her jeans off and it's too hot for Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is back to endorsing her favourite lingerie brand, Calvin Klein. The diva has time and again set the internet ablaze with her posts that don't leave much to the imagination.
Fans have woken up to another post on social media that has left them drooling. Disha can be seen posing in her Calvins, which includes a red hot underwear, that shows off as she stands with her unzipped denims.
Disha had earlier posted a similar video, teasing fans of the picture posted today. The reel left fans gawking.
Disha has been a Calvin girl for sometime, and her posts make many envy her toned hot bod.
Meanwhile on work front, Disha is currently working on her upcoming film with Ekta Kapoor, where she will essay the role of a Punjabi girl. She also wrapped the shooting for Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.
