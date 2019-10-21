Breaking the internet again! Disha Patani dazzles in shimmery gold outfit

Disha Patani who started her career as a south actress is now unstoppable in Bollywood. Starting from the ground, Disha is now starring in biggies with Bollywood Khan's movies. Speaking of which, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' which was an adaptation of Korean drama. She portrayed a brief but very significant role in 'Bharat' as Salman's love interest. And also grooves on the popular song 'Slow Motion' from movie.

On Bollywood front, Disha will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also features Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Mohit Suri. It is slated to be released into the theaters next year.