 Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Atul Parchure was battling with cancer for the past few years, and he had also revealed how he was wrongly treated after his initial diagnosis

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, known for his comic roles in Hindi and Marathi films and shows, passed away on October 14, Monday, at the age of 57. The actor was battling with cancer for the past few years, and he had also revealed how he was wrongly treated after his initial diagnosis.

In his final days too, Parchure had his hands full with shows of his latest Marathi theatre act, Suryachi Pille. In April this year, he was honoured with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his contribution to Marathi theatre.

Read Also
Golmaal, Partner Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer
article-image

Who was Atul Parchure?

In his career spanning over four decades, Parchure acted in a number of Bollywood hits, including Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, Golmaal, Billu Barber, among others. He was one of the few actors who worked with all the biggest superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New Zealand
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At Manak Mahotsav In Mumbai
'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion
'Worsening Traffic Hurting Us': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Calls Out For Action By Karnataka Leaders In Bengaluru Over Traffic Woes & Congestion

In Marathi cinema too, he shared the screen with the likes of Sachin Pilgaonkar, Subodh Bhave, Renuka Shahane, Usha Nadkarni, and others.

Not just that, but Parchure was also a household name, courtesy his Hindi television stint, with shows like RK Laxman Ki Duniya, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Yam Hain Hum, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read Also
'I Couldn't Walk': Comedy Nights With Kapil Actor Atul Parchure Diagnosed With Liver Cancer, Accuses...
article-image

When Atul Parchure opened up on wrong cancer treatment

In July 2023, Parchure had revealed that he was diagnosed with liver cancer after he returned from a foreign trip post celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary. He had claimed that his condition worsened after he was subjected to incorrect treatment.

"My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened the condition. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking," he had shared.

He had also rued that he lost out on work because of his poor health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh...

Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh...

Golmaal, Partner Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Golmaal, Partner Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail

PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail

Smriti Irani To Make Television Comeback After 15-Long Years With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: Report

Smriti Irani To Make Television Comeback After 15-Long Years With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: Report