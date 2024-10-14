Who Was Atul Parchure? All About Late Comedian Who Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, known for his comic roles in Hindi and Marathi films and shows, passed away on October 14, Monday, at the age of 57. The actor was battling with cancer for the past few years, and he had also revealed how he was wrongly treated after his initial diagnosis.

In his final days too, Parchure had his hands full with shows of his latest Marathi theatre act, Suryachi Pille. In April this year, he was honoured with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his contribution to Marathi theatre.

Who was Atul Parchure?

In his career spanning over four decades, Parchure acted in a number of Bollywood hits, including Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, Golmaal, Billu Barber, among others. He was one of the few actors who worked with all the biggest superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others.

In Marathi cinema too, he shared the screen with the likes of Sachin Pilgaonkar, Subodh Bhave, Renuka Shahane, Usha Nadkarni, and others.

Not just that, but Parchure was also a household name, courtesy his Hindi television stint, with shows like RK Laxman Ki Duniya, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Yam Hain Hum, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Atul Parchure opened up on wrong cancer treatment

In July 2023, Parchure had revealed that he was diagnosed with liver cancer after he returned from a foreign trip post celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary. He had claimed that his condition worsened after he was subjected to incorrect treatment.

"My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened the condition. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking," he had shared.

He had also rued that he lost out on work because of his poor health.