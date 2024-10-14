Golmaal, Partner Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, known for being a part of several films including Partner, Kyon Ki, Billu Barber, Golmaal, and others, passed away on October 14, Monday. He was 57.

Parchure was known for his impeccable comic timing and not just Bollywood, but he was also a part of numerous Marathi movies as well as Hindi shows.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took to his X handle to mourn the demise of Parchure. "The news of the demise of Atul Parchure, a veteran actor who graced both Marathi and Hindi cinema, is extremely painful. He had created a place in the minds of the audience through his comedy roles. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and theatre," he wrote.

Parchure had earlier opened up on battling liver cancer, and in July 2023, he had claimed that he was given wrong treatment for his ailment due to which his condition had worsened to the extent that he could not even walk or talk properly.

He had stated that he learnt about his cancer diagnosis after returning from a foreign trip with his wife post celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. "After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong. I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous," he had said in an interview.

Parchure had also shared that he lost out on work and other professional opportunities due to his deteriorating health, and that he even had to turn down Kapil Sharma's offer to be a part of his show due to his condition and treatment.

Earlier this year, Parchure was conferred with the prestigious Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award for his contribution to Marathi theatre. He was presented the award by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and the thespian had penned a heartfelt note.

"As a Mangeshkar family fan, this is the highest form of validation and love to receive. To receive it in the presence of Mr. @amitabhbachchan is yet another dream I saw coming true last night," he wrote.