'Yeh Log Gandagi Faila Rahe Hai': FIR Writer Amit Aaryan Slams Kapil Sharma, Calls His Show 'Worst' In Indian History

Amit Aaryan, the writer of Kavita Kaushik's famous television show F.I.R, has slammed actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his show for 'insulting' and 'below the belt' jokes. He also accused Kapil and his cast members of body shaming and humiliating each other in the guise of comedy.

During his explosive interaction with Digital Commentary Clips, Aaryan said Kapil's show is the 'worst' in the history of India. He also stated that the comedian is inspired by Pakistani artists who insult women while doing comedy.

Aaryan stated, "Kapil, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek don't have the kind of experience I have in terms of comedy. So I can say that Kapil Sharma's show is the worst show in the history of Indian comedy. In the show, we see men dressing up as women and cracking below the belt jokes. Ghatiya baatein main karonga toh aap bhi hass denge. Hasna alag chiz hai aur healthy comedy hona alag hai. (If I make bad jokes, you'll just laugh. There's a difference between laughing and healthy comedy)."

The writer added, "Ye saare log sirf gandagi faila rahe hai TV mein, aur aapke ghar mein vo gandagi aa rahi hai. Agar main below the belt baatein karu, kisi ka mazak udau, kisi ko mota ya kaala bolu ya bodyshame karu toh log hasenge hi... insaan ko gandagi mein bahot mazaa aata hai (All these people are just spreading dirt on TV, and that dirt is coming into your homes. If I make below the belt jokes, mock someone, or body shame someone by calling them fat or dark, people will definitely laugh... people find a lot of enjoyment in this kind of filth)."

Aaryan on Kapil's I'm Not Done Yet

He also spoke about Kapil's 2022 show titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, in which the comedian had opened up about his personal and financial issues, struggles with depression and alcohol addiction, controversies, and more.

Aaryan said in his interview that nobody is interested to know about Kapil's life.

"Kapil ka Netflix pe show aaya tha I'm Not Done Yet, kutte ne bhi nahi dekha vo show. Kyu nahi dekha tha? Kapil Sharma toh Kapil Sharma hai na. Lekin logon ne nahi dekha kyuki kisi ko uski kahaani mein interest nahi hai (Kapil's Netflix show, 'I'm Not Done Yet,' wasn't even watched by a dog. Why? Because people aren't interested in his story, even though he's Kapil Sharma)."

"Kapil Sharma roasts everyone and he learned this from Pakistan. There is no comedy in Pakistan, there's only 'insult comedy' there," he added.

Besides F.I.R, Aaryan is also known for working as a writer on projects like like Jeannie Aur Jiju, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and more.