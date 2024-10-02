'He Is Uncultured': Mukesh Khanna Calls Kapil Sharma's Show Vulgar, SLAMS Him For Wearing Shaktimaan Costume During Skit

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who became a household name with his cult show, Shaktimaan, opened up on his equation with comedian Kapil Sharma and went on to call him "uncultured". He stated that Kapil might be a good performer but he is not comfortable around the comedian.

Khanna told Bollywood Thikana that he does not like Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show because he finds them "vulgar". He then went on to narrate an incident which soured his feelings for Kapil. The Mahabharata actor recalled an episode from Comedy Circus in which Kapil had dressed up as Shaktimaan, with a girl waiting for him next to a bed.

"I said, 'What the hell!' We have made this character so righteous, and you’re showing that since he is busy, he isn’t going to the girl, otherwise, he would be wooing them. You’re doing this just for the sake of comedy," Khanna said.

He added that he called up Krushna Abhishek who was also a part of the show and questioned him about the act, and the latter stated that he was supposed to do it earlier, but Kapil took it from him.

Khanna then narrated another incident when Kapil was very new in showbiz. "We were at an award show. I was sitting in the front row and Kapil sat to me for 10-20 minutes but didn't greet me once. He just took his award and left. That's why I said he is uncultured. Why do you think of yourself to be so big? When a person behaves like this, they lose respect," the 66-year-old actor said.

Kapil has not responded to Khanna's statements against him.

Recently, Khanna also criticised Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot and schooled Deepika Padukone for being his wife and "not objecting" to it. "Don't be so advanced," he said.

He also claimed that Ranveer had visited him to seek permission to play the role of Shaktimaan on the big screen, but Khanna refused because his face did not have "what needs to be seen on it" for the character of Shaktimaan.