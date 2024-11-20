Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show

Stand-up comedian Yash Rathi has landed in trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him for using 'vulgar' words during a show at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. The show was held on November 15 at the institute, where students, their parents, and staff members were present.

Several videos are doing the rounds on social media; in one of the clips, a professor at the institute was seen covering his ears with his fingers as Rathi performed on the stage. Reportedly later, a member of the organising committee asked Rathi to stop his act and get off the stage.

A case has been filed against Yash under Section 296 (using obscene words or acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to Durg superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Shukla. This offence is punishable by a jail term of up to three months, a fine of ₹1,000, or both.

Who is Yash Rathi?

Yash Rathi is 27 years old and is based in Delhi. While not much is known about him, he had once revealed on his Instagram post that becoming a stand up comedian was his 'dream.'

He has a YouTube channel, which he joined in 2019 and currently has 755K subscribers. While his Instagram handle has 98.6K followers.

According to several reports, Yash's father is an electrical engineer, and his mother is a homemaker. He also has two older sisters, Twinkle and Muskaan.

Yash's career as a comedian started in 2018 after he started doing open mic events and comedy shows. He gained popularity after his YouTube videos like Parents, Chemistry, and Gentlemen were widely loved by his audience.

Not much is known about Yash Rathi's relationship.

However, this is not the first time Yash has landed in trouble. In 2023, Rathi was booked by Dehradun police for his objectionable remarks on Lord Ram at the Youth for You event, which was organised at Sheela Farm in Nanda ki Chowki in March.