'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT Bhilai

Days after comedian Yash Rathi was slapped with an FIR for his 'vulgar' and 'embarrassing' stand-up comedy show at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, he reacted with a snide comment on social media.

Rathi shared the screenshot of a news article about him on his Instagram handle and took a dig at the complainants. "Apparently adults ke saamne adult language use karna theekh nahi hai," he wrote, sarcastically.

Rathi caused a stir after he performed a stand-up act on November 15 during IIT Bhilai's annual festival, organised by the students' council. In videos that have gone viral, Rathi can be heard using abusive language during his stand-up act, and reportedly, the management asked him to stop the act and get down the stage.

In one video, some 'embarrassed' professors can also be seen covering their ears as Rathi performed on stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The management of IIT Bhilai then lodged a complaint against Rathi, and some outfits, including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), the National Students' Union of India and the Karni Sena too filed complaints against him with the police and the university administration.

A case was registered against Rathi on November 18, Monday, under section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jevra Sirsa police chowki.

“Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute's annual fest in the past but such language was never used by performers. We were shocked when Rathi used such language,” IIT Bhilai Director Rajiv Prakash said.

He added that scarred by the incident, the varsity management has now decided to never allow stand-up comedy shows inside the campus henceforth.