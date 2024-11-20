 'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT Bhilai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT Bhilai

'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT Bhilai

Comedian Yash Rathi reacted to the FIR filed against him for his 'vulgar' stand-up act at IIT Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. "Apparently adults ke saamne adult language use karna theekh nahi hai," he wrote on Instagram. The management of IIT Bhilai stated that they were "shocked" by Rathi's act, and some videos showed professors covering their ears out of embarrassment.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Days after comedian Yash Rathi was slapped with an FIR for his 'vulgar' and 'embarrassing' stand-up comedy show at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, he reacted with a snide comment on social media.

Rathi shared the screenshot of a news article about him on his Instagram handle and took a dig at the complainants. "Apparently adults ke saamne adult language use karna theekh nahi hai," he wrote, sarcastically.

Rathi caused a stir after he performed a stand-up act on November 15 during IIT Bhilai's annual festival, organised by the students' council. In videos that have gone viral, Rathi can be heard using abusive language during his stand-up act, and reportedly, the management asked him to stop the act and get down the stage.

Read Also
India's Got Latent's Samay Raina Wants 'Ad Revenue' From Deepika Padukone Depression Joke: 'Outrage...
article-image

In one video, some 'embarrassed' professors can also be seen covering their ears as Rathi performed on stage.

FPJ Shorts
The Sabarmati Report: Rajasthan Fourth BJP-Ruled State To Make Vikrant Massey's Film Tax-Free
The Sabarmati Report: Rajasthan Fourth BJP-Ruled State To Make Vikrant Massey's Film Tax-Free
Swiggy Instamart Customers Receiving Freebies On Election Day Orders, With Delivery Bag Saying 'Didn't Choose Tinday But Stuck With Tinday?'
Swiggy Instamart Customers Receiving Freebies On Election Day Orders, With Delivery Bag Saying 'Didn't Choose Tinday But Stuck With Tinday?'
Mumbai: 113-Year-Old Lady From Napean Sea Road Casts Vote For Maharashtra Elections
Mumbai: 113-Year-Old Lady From Napean Sea Road Casts Vote For Maharashtra Elections
'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series
'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series

The management of IIT Bhilai then lodged a complaint against Rathi, and some outfits, including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), the National Students' Union of India and the Karni Sena too filed complaints against him with the police and the university administration.

Read Also
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating...
article-image

A case was registered against Rathi on November 18, Monday, under section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jevra Sirsa police chowki.

“Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute's annual fest in the past but such language was never used by performers. We were shocked when Rathi used such language,” IIT Bhilai Director Rajiv Prakash said.

He added that scarred by the incident, the varsity management has now decided to never allow stand-up comedy shows inside the campus henceforth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupam Kher Says Non-Voters Have NO Right To Complain Over Next...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupam Kher Says Non-Voters Have NO Right To Complain Over Next...

Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show

Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show

Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT...

'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT...

When AR Rahman Revealed His Arranged Marriage 'Specifications': 'Want Simple Woman, Won't Cause Me...

When AR Rahman Revealed His Arranged Marriage 'Specifications': 'Want Simple Woman, Won't Cause Me...