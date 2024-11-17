‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him

Kapil Sharma and his show has been pulled into a controversy yet again. The famous stand up comedian was recently slammed by Saurav Gurjar, an actor and wrestler.

Well, in a YouTube podcast called ‘The rich,’ Saurav was seen opening about Kapil Sharma fabricating a joke and pulling him down purposely. Saurav was seen speaking about the time when Ranbir Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi were invited on The Kapil Sharma show, where in, under his ‘Post ka post-mortem’ section, Kapil showed a picture of Ranbir and Saurav and read some comments which were apparently mocking him. In the recent podcast, Saurav was seen opening up about the same and revealed that he did not like the said section. Saurav stated that the comments read were fake and fabricated and that when he cross checked the post, there were no such comments.

The Brahmastra actor said, “We all believe that all the comments that Kapil reads out in the picture are true and real... But that is not the case. There was a picture of me and Ranbir... He read the B M BABLU comment, and made a joke about my personality, when I got to know about it, I didn’t like that.”

He further mentioned re visiting the said post and said, “I went back to the picture to see the comment and couldn’t find it. When I called it out at that time, Kapil’s team started writing those comments, but one can see the time and date when that it made. I didn’t like the whole thing and using fake comments just for laughs.”

Well, Kapil Sharma and his team have not reacted on Saurav’s allegations as of now.