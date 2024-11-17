 ‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him

‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him

Saurav Gurjar, who was seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, recently opened up on Kapil Sharma fabricating jokes for laughs. Saurav called out the comedian for using false jokes on his picture and stated that he did not like the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Kapil Sharma and his show has been pulled into a controversy yet again. The famous stand up comedian was recently slammed by Saurav Gurjar, an actor and wrestler.

Read Also
Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns To Kapil Sharma's Show After 5 Years—Here's Why He Was Removed In 2019
article-image

Well, in a YouTube podcast called ‘The rich,’ Saurav was seen opening about Kapil Sharma fabricating a joke and pulling him down purposely. Saurav was seen speaking about the time when Ranbir Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi were invited on The Kapil Sharma show, where in, under his ‘Post ka post-mortem’ section, Kapil showed a picture of Ranbir and Saurav and read some comments which were apparently mocking him. In the recent podcast, Saurav was seen opening up about the same and revealed that he did not like the said section. Saurav stated that the comments read were fake and fabricated and that when he cross checked the post, there were no such comments.

The Brahmastra actor said, “We all believe that all the comments that Kapil reads out in the picture are true and real... But that is not the case. There was a picture of me and Ranbir... He read the B M BABLU comment, and made a joke about my personality, when I got to know about it, I didn’t like that.”

Read Also
Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After...
article-image

He further mentioned re visiting the said post and said, “I went back to the picture to see the comment and couldn’t find it. When I called it out at that time, Kapil’s team started writing those comments, but one can see the time and date when that it made. I didn’t like the whole thing and using fake comments just for laughs.”

FPJ Shorts
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS

Well, Kapil Sharma and his team have not reacted on Saurav’s allegations as of now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating...

‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating...

Nayanthara Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Nayanthara Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday

Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday

Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Ekta Kapoor Receives Support Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Her Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’...

Ekta Kapoor Receives Support Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Her Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’...