Now Richest Television Actor With ₹ 300 Crore Net Worth, Kapil Sharma Recalls Going BANKRUPT After Producing Two Films: ‘Ginni Le Gayi..’

Kapil Sharma, one of the most popular comedians in the Indian entertainment industry was recently declared as the richest television actor in India and also surpassed Rupali Ganguly. However, things were not always this rosy for the now richest comedian.

In a podcast called ‘Feel It In Your Soul’ the popular comedian had revealed how his wife Ginni Chatarth had helped him come out of a difficult phase in his life. Kapil revealed putting in money to produce two films, however, he lost all the money and went bankrupt since the films did not do well. The actor also revealed that after this, he slipped into depression. Kapil states that these were his life lessons and that if they did not happen, he would not have learnt from them.

Kapil said, “Mai ne bade paise ujaar diye, mera bank balance zero hogya bilkul haa. Ginni le gayi menu kadd ge kyunki mai depressed si. Sara kamaya fir khali mai."

Well today, the actor and comedian enjoys a whopping net worth of 300 crore rupees which is the highest net worth of a television actor. Kapil, currently hosting a show on Netflix, has also found himself into a pool of controversies. One controversy, which took his fans by storm was his fallout with Sunil Grover.