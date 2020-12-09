Who is VJ Chitra? All you need to know about Tamil TV actress who committed suicide

Popular Tamil TV host and actress VJ Chitra was found dead in a Chennai hotel room on Wednesday, police said. She was 28.
According to reports, Chitra finished shooting at EVP film city late in the night and had returned to her hotel room at around 1 am. The police received a call from the hotel manager around 3:30 am regarding her death.
"We are currently investigating the cause of her death,” a police official was quoted as saying by The News Minute.
Here is all you need to know about VJ Chitra:
She was born on May 2, 1992 in Chennai. Her family still lives in Chennai.
She started her career as a TV host and rose to become a popular actor.
Her real name is Chitra (also spelled as Chithra) Kamaraj.
She was also a trained dancer and psychologist.
Chitra hosted shows on major language television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee.
She also made regular appearances on TV serials, with Pandian Stores being the most popular among them.
Some of her other shows include Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi, Darling Darling and Velunachi.
She was also said to have signed an upcoming Tamil film to portray a key role.
Fans mourn VJ Chitra's death
Chitra was reportedly found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death,” a police official said.
Further details about her death are awaited.
The news has evoked a strong reaction online, with many expressing consternation over her death.
Hours before her death, Chitra was active on social media and had even shared pictures of herself on Instagram.
